Samsung is Bringing Latest Camera Features to Older Phones

Every new Samsung Galaxy S smartphone is equipped with some exclusive features. However, a lot of these features are not necessarily hardware-dependent, which means that some older phones can have the same features as well.

The Galaxy S22 series was launched with several camera enhancements. The same will now be backported to selected Galaxy S, Note, and Z smartphones, according to information published on Samsung Community forums. The updates are being rolled out in the company’s home market of South Korea first but a global rollout is likely also not far away.

Nighttime Portraits

The S22 series allows nightography processing which allows the telephoto camera to be used in portrait mode for low light or night photography. This feature will now be made available in the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note20 series, Z Fold 2, and Z Fold3.

Auto-Framing

The improved auto framing function zooms in and out and pans around to keep up to 10 people in the frame, and was already available on Samsung’s foldable smartphones. The feature will now be available on the S21 models as well.

Video calls

The improved effects for video calls will now be available for Galaxy S20 series + S20 FE, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy S21 series + S21 FE, Z Flip 4G/5G, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, and Z Fold3. The effects will also be made available for Galaxy S10 series + S10 Lite, Galaxy Note10 series + Note10 Lite in the first half of 2022.

The feature adds background replacement and mic controls to your calls in third-party apps. Some of the supported apps include Duo, Google Meet, Knox Meeting, Messenger (Meta), Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Zoom, and BlueJeans.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Feature Solid Battery Life Despite Slimmer Design

The auto-framing feature for video calls will be made available for Galaxy S21 series + S21 FE, Z Flip 4G/5G, Z Fold2, and Z Fold3. This feature allows activating the auto-framing feature during video calls. This lets you move about without having to worry about readjusting the framing.

Camera quality

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series + S21 FE, Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 will now have added support for the camera’s advanced processing features in apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Galaxy Z Fold3 improvements

The Z Fold3 will gain support for the Expert RAW app and the main camera app’s Pro mode will now also work with the telephoto camera.