Samsung Introduces Super-Fast UFS 4.0 Flash Storage

The storage capacity of a smartphone is one of the considerations for any consumer, however, the type of storage often goes under the radar. Most android phones available in the market use the UFS (Universal Flash Storage), with most flagships phone equipped with either 3.0 or 3.1 UFS storage.

Samsung has now introduced the super-fast UFS 4.0 which uses Samsung’s Gen 7 V-NAND memory and proprietary controller with sequential read speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s.

Samsung has developed the industry's highest performing Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 storage solution, which has received JEDEC® board of director approval.

The new storage technology will also have a markedly improved power efficiency with 46 percent better sequential read speeds compared to the previous generation, so end users can get more out of their battery life.

The UFS 4.0 supports up to 23.2Gbps per lane which is twice that of UFS 3.1. According to Samsung, this bandwidth is perfect for 5G smartphones requiring huge amounts of data processing. The UFS 4.0 will come in a compact package with a maximum dimension of 11mm x 13mm x 1mm for more effective space utilization and design convenience. It will come in a variety of capacities ranging up to 1TB.

The company expects the technology to be adopted in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and automotive applications.

The company plans to begin mass production in the third quarter of this year and it is likely that smartphones equipped with the technology will become available by the end of the year.