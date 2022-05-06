Get, Set, Invest: Graana.com’s Property Festival to Happen This Weekend in Lahore

Pakistan’s first online real estate marketplace, Graana.com’s Property Festival is all set to happen on the 7th & 8th of May, 2022, at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

In a bid to secure your future by capitalizing on lucrative and futuristic investment opportunities, mark your calendars for this weekend to ensure your presence at Lahore’s Expo Centre on Saturday & Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Yes, you’ve heard it right. Let’s categorize it for further clarity.

Venue: Expo Centre, Lahore

Dates: 7th to 8th May 2022 (Saturday & Sunday)

Timings: 10 am to 6 pm

Let’s wrap the crux around some more mandatory details.

The Property Festival Lahore (PFL) at Expo Centre, organized and marketed by Graana.com, will be providing you with a platform where you can meet the biggest players in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

Top-notch Opportunities Exhibited

Potential customers can find their next real estate investment among a wide range of listings provided by the top-notch builders and developers of Pakistan.

Networking & Entertainment — Unlimited

The property festival provides an exclusive chance to connect with key real estate stakeholders from all over the country and gain expert insights into the industry. Investors can seek out new projects and assets to invest in as the event is giving you full access to the largest development projects by 40+ renowned companies from all over Pakistan.

The PFL has also planned entertainment activities for children and lucky draw competition, wherein people can avail of the chance of getting their hands on amazing gifts.

Mark your calendars and pin the location on your maps:

https://goo.gl/maps/Z4acj5fJRoiZhdWz7