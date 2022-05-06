NEPRA Raises Power Tariff by Rs. 2.86 Per Unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has jacked up the power tariff by Rs. 2.86 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of March 2022 and issued a notification to this effect.

According to NEPRA’s notification, an increase of Rs. 2.86 per unit on account of FCA for March 2022 will be charged to the power consumers of Ex Wapda Distribution Companies (DISCOS) in the electricity bills for May 2022, which will cause an additional burden of Rs. 29 billion on consumers, including the General Sales Tax (GST).

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) petition had requested the authority to increase the power tariff by Rs. 3.16 per unit. The increase will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline and K-Electric (KE) consumers.

Hike for KE Consumers

NEPRA also notified an increase of Rs. 1.38 per unit for K-Electric consumers. KE had sought an increase of Rs. 3.45 per unit for the month of February 2022. As per the notification, the increase will be charged to electricity consumers in the May 2022 bills. The tariff hike will apply to all consumers of KE except lifeline consumers using less than 100 units per month.