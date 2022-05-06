Punjab Govt Issues Security Alert for Thousands of Schools

The Government of Punjab has issued a security alert for all the public and private schools in the A and A Plus categories in the province.

As per the media reports, the Home Department Punjab directed over 16,000 schools in these categories in Punjab (310 of which are in Lahore) today to comply with the security standard operating procedures (SOPs). Additionally, schools with over 1,500 students have been told to improve their security measures.

Special teams will visit these schools to assess their security measures and will apprise the administrations of the loopholes in their security arrangements.

The schools have been advised to remain in contact with security agencies and immediately inform the law enforcers of any breaches in their security.