Warning Issued as KP to Witness Record-Breaking Heatwave Next Week

The Provincial Met Office, Peshawar, has predicted severe heatwave in southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the next week.

A circular issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to all Deputy Commissioners of the province on Friday said that a high-pressure system is likely to prevail in the upper atmosphere of the region during the next week.

“Under the influence of this system, the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the province, especially in the southern parts from Sunday (7 May 2022),” the PDMA circular said.

It said that day temperatures (maximum temperatures) are likely to increase by 7 to 9 degrees Celsius above normal in most districts of the province. The temperatures, in some parts of the province, are over 40 degrees hinting towards record breaking heat in the next few days.

Consequently, very hot and dry weather conditions are expected in the coming week, which may cause heat stroke, and water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables, and orchards.

Further, the high temperatures may increase the snowmelt in northern areas of the province and lead to an increase in the base flow in the rivers during the period.

The PDMA has advised the farmers to manage crop water accordingly and the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The authority has also directed concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or damage to crops and animals.