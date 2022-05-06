Multiple Deaths and Injuries Reported Due to Road Accidents in Karachi on Eid

The worsening road conditions in Karachi have become a massive bother for the citizens. A report revealed that seven people died while 39 sustained injuries in the mega-city due to road accidents during this year’s Eid.

According to the report, the majority of deaths were of underaged bike riders. As a mitigative measure, the city police department has filed two cases under section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which reads:

Whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

The report adds that four motorcycle accidents and subsequent deaths were reported on the first day of Eid. The next day, three more deaths due to bike accidents were reported, while 12 injuries in separate accidents were also reported.

Furthermore, a bus also toppled over on the same day, injuring 19 passengers as a result. The authorities have been placed on full alert during the holidays to supervise and take action against rash drivers.