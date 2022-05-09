AAA Associates to Organize Three-Day Exclusive Property Expo 2022 in Quetta

AAA Associates, a prominent name in the real estate sector of Pakistan, is organizing a 3-day Exclusive Property Expo 2022 in Quetta. The Expo is taking place from 13 to 15th May at Serena Hotel in Quetta.

The Expo will exhibit AAA Associates’ projects for investors to avail the opportunity, to invest in some of the premium developments in Pakistan. The basic aim of holding the expo is to educate the public about their financial growth, promote progress, and foster cooperation with the people of Baluchistan. To assist buyers and investors at the Expo, the event also offers a huge discount for those who want to invest on the spot.

Announcing the dates for the Exclusive Property Expo 2022 in Quetta, Chairman AAA Associates, Sheikh Fawad Bashir, said, “People of Baluchistan have equal rights for a better lifestyle and to explore safe and secure investment opportunities in the country. This three-day expo will be the gateway for local and international investors to explore lucrative investment opportunities that will help them grow their financial realm.”

MD AAA Associates, Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (R), said, “Real estate is one of the fastest-growing industries in Pakistan. Developers are interested in selling and people are willing to buy. In such a scenario, it is important to educate people about secure investment options. We are here to provide a credible path to connect with the people of Baluchistan so they can gain expert insights into the industry.”

AAA Associates’ Exclusive Property Expo 2022 is expected to attract a huge number of participants from all walks of life. The Expo is open to all and offers free entry. All arrangements for the event have been made in line with the guidelines and protocols stated by the government to ensure a safe, secure, and successful event.

Established in 2015, AAA Associates, a leading group of Companies, has announced the completion of 8 out of 12 construction projects within a record period of 7 years. AAA Associates with a competitive edge in the market exceeds clients’ expectations through laudable value proposition by providing services and investment opportunities that bring change in their lives through novelty and excellence.

AAA Octa is the flagship project launched recently in the District Hub of Bahria Town that hosts a slew of premium features. The regal project will also be hosting deluxe suites managed and operated by The Pearl Continental Hotels.

Home to various different luxury brands and famous restaurants, AAA Associates has a legacy of delivering promises and an ever more glorious future as they believe in the timely deliverance of top-notch quality products.