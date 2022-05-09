Heat Breaks 61-Year-Old Record in Pakistan

April 2022 was the warmest and second driest month in the past 61 years, with the country receiving 74 percent below average rainfall all over the country.

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Punjab received 89 percent below-average rainfall, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 79 percent, Balochistan 78 percent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 56 percent, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) received 51 percent below normal rainfall.

Last month’s mean monthly temperature was 28.36 degrees Celsius, also 4.05 degrees warmer than the monthly average, making April the warmest month since 1961. The last record was 27.43 degrees Celsius in 2010.

According to the Met Office, the mean maximum (daytime) temperature at the country level was 36.82 degrees Celsius, which was 5.02 degrees Celsius warmer than the average of 31.79 degrees Celsius. It is now the maximum temperature in April in the past 61 years. The last record was 35.31°C in 2010.

Thursday, 21 April, was the wettest day, with Larkana (Sindh) receiving 38.0 millimeters of rainfall. The wettest night was observed in Mirkhani (KP), with the highest monthly total rain of 67.8 mm, while many stations in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan reported none or only traces of rainfall.

The hottest day temperature was recorded in Sibi and Jacobabad at 49 degrees Celsius on 28 and 30 April, respectively, against the previous record of 48 degrees Celsius recorded on 30 April 2018.

Similarly, the coldest day (9 degrees Celsius) was recorded at Babusar on the 13th and at Bagrote (GB) on 21 April 2022.

Likewise, the coldest night (1.5 degrees Celsius) was witnessed at Kalam (KP) on 1 April while the warmest night (29.5 degrees Celsius) was registered at Multan Airport (Punjab) on 18 April 2022.