Pak Suzuki Announces its Third Price Hike of 2022

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a major price hike for its popular vehicles. Not to be outdone by its Japanese rivals, PSMC has increased prices for the third time this year.

ALSO READ Honda Announces Another Price Hike for City and Civic

The latest price hike ranges from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 129,000. Effective immediately, the new prices of Suzuki vehicles are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 1,425,000 1,475,000 50,000 Alto VXR 1,675,000 1,733,000 58,000 Alto VXL 1,886,000 1,951,000 65,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 2,019,000 2,084,000 65,000 Wagon R VXL 2,129,000 2,199,000 70,000 Wagon R AGS 2,319,000 2,399,000 80,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 2,250,000 2,330,000 80,000 Cultus VXL 2,474,000 2,564,000 90,000 Cultus AGS 2,662,000 2,722,000 100,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 2,694,000 2,774,000 80,000 Swift GL CVT 2,908,000 2,998,000 90,000 Swift GLX CVT 3,169,000 3,298,000 129,000 Bolan/Ravi Bolan VX 1,283,000 1,328,000 45,000 Bolan VX AC 1,370,000 1,415,000 45,000 Ravi 1,216,000 1,256,000 40,000

ALSO READ Toyota IMC Increases Prices for the Third Time in 2022

The price hikes are due to rising raw material and shipping costs, depreciating local currency, and the Federal Excise Duty (FED) rate hike on locally assembled vehicles up to 1300cc. The new wave of price hikes is in full effect, which means that more price hikes are inbound.