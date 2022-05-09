Pak Suzuki Announces its Third Price Hike of 2022

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a major price hike for its popular vehicles. Not to be outdone by its Japanese rivals, PSMC has increased prices for the third time this year.
The latest price hike ranges from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 129,000. Effective immediately, the new prices of Suzuki vehicles are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alto
|Alto VX
|1,425,000
|1,475,000
|50,000
|Alto VXR
|1,675,000
|1,733,000
|58,000
|Alto VXL
|1,886,000
|1,951,000
|65,000
|Wagon R
|Wagon R VXR
|2,019,000
|2,084,000
|65,000
|Wagon R VXL
|2,129,000
|2,199,000
|70,000
|Wagon R AGS
|2,319,000
|2,399,000
|80,000
|Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|2,250,000
|2,330,000
|80,000
|Cultus VXL
|2,474,000
|2,564,000
|90,000
|Cultus AGS
|2,662,000
|2,722,000
|100,000
|Swift
|Swift GL M/T
|2,694,000
|2,774,000
|80,000
|Swift GL CVT
|2,908,000
|2,998,000
|90,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|3,169,000
|3,298,000
|129,000
|Bolan/Ravi
|Bolan VX
|1,283,000
|1,328,000
|45,000
|Bolan VX AC
|1,370,000
|1,415,000
|45,000
|Ravi
|1,216,000
|1,256,000
|40,000
The price hikes are due to rising raw material and shipping costs, depreciating local currency, and the Federal Excise Duty (FED) rate hike on locally assembled vehicles up to 1300cc. The new wave of price hikes is in full effect, which means that more price hikes are inbound.