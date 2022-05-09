Pak Suzuki Announces its Third Price Hike of 2022

By Waleed Shah | Published May 9, 2022 | 11:18 am

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a major price hike for its popular vehicles. Not to be outdone by its Japanese rivals, PSMC has increased prices for the third time this year.

The latest price hike ranges from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 129,000. Effective immediately, the new prices of Suzuki vehicles are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Alto
Alto VX 1,425,000 1,475,000 50,000
Alto VXR 1,675,000 1,733,000 58,000
Alto VXL 1,886,000 1,951,000 65,000
Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 2,019,000 2,084,000 65,000
Wagon R VXL 2,129,000 2,199,000 70,000
Wagon R AGS 2,319,000 2,399,000 80,000
Cultus
Cultus VXR 2,250,000 2,330,000 80,000
Cultus VXL 2,474,000 2,564,000 90,000
Cultus AGS 2,662,000 2,722,000 100,000
Swift
Swift GL M/T 2,694,000 2,774,000 80,000
Swift GL CVT 2,908,000 2,998,000 90,000
Swift GLX CVT 3,169,000 3,298,000 129,000
Bolan/Ravi
Bolan VX 1,283,000 1,328,000 45,000
Bolan VX AC 1,370,000 1,415,000 45,000
Ravi 1,216,000 1,256,000 40,000
The price hikes are due to rising raw material and shipping costs, depreciating local currency, and the Federal Excise Duty (FED) rate hike on locally assembled vehicles up to 1300cc. The new wave of price hikes is in full effect, which means that more price hikes are inbound.

