Infinix Has Now Unveiled HOT 12 Series with MediaTek Helio G85!

Pakistan’s highest-selling smartphone brand, Infinix, has now introduced its new gaming smartphone series – HOT 12 with MediaTek Helio G85.

Powered by a dedicated gaming chipset and a 90 Hz rapid refresh rate display, Infinix HOT 12 is expected to become an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts and entertainment lovers.

Infinix has announced the news today through their brand ambassadors i.e Young Stunners, and will be taking pre-orders exclusively on Xpark for Rs 26,999!

MediaTek Helio G85 not only delivers an impressive gaming experience but also proves to enhance the multitasking experience. Be it uninterrupted hours of content consumption or using multiple apps all at once, the 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 accelerates the performance of the phone without slowing it down.

With its fast processor, combined with a 90Hz refresh rate, HOT 12 is said to deliver an exceptional user experience altogether.

Talking about the collaboration with YoungStunners, CEO Infinix, Joe Hu, said, “Infinix aims to connect with the youth by all means. With our HOT 12 series, the younger generation will be able to experience a completely customized, dedicated, and fresh sight among the gaming smartphones.”

Embedded with Dar-Link 2.0, Infinix HOT 12 automatically adds a competitive edge to the gameplay and also supports multiple in-game customization options.

The 5,000 mAh battery can easily take users from dawn to dusk with a single charge only thereby delivering non-stop gaming and fun all day. The phone can also intelligently manage multiple applications with its 11 GB extended RAM, enabling more speed and power.

Infinix Hot 12 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available to pre-order on Xpark for Rs 26,999. So, hurry up and place your order!