Met Office Takes a U-Turn on Heatwave in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has revised its heatwave forecast for Sindh, saying that the province may witness scorching temperatures from 11 May.

In a press release last week, the PMD had said that there were no chances of a heatwave in Karachi until 15 May.

However, in its latest advisory, the Met Office said that a severe heatwave is likely to grip Sindh from 11 or 12 May and could last till 16.

According to the Met department, the mercury can soar to as much as 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the province and can touch 40 degrees Celsius in Karachi. Earlier, the weather department said that temperatures in Karachi will not rise above 36 degrees in the next week or so.

“The prevailing severe heatwave over central and upper Sindh will grip [the] entire Sindh from 11 or 12 May and may last till 16th of this month. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46 to 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Ghotki districts,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer, Dr. Sardar Sarfraz said.

The PMD chief said that the maximum temperature during this period will likely range between 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in the Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot districts.

The PMD has advised the farmers to manage crop water accordingly and the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The authority has also directed concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or damage to crops and animals.