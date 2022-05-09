Temperature to Remain 9°C Above Normal This Week in Islamabad

A severe heatwave is set to hit upper parts of the country this week as temperatures will remain significantly above normal, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned.

According to their latest advisory, high pressure has gripped northern Pakistan. Resultantly, daytime temperatures will increase gradually in upper parts of the country this week.

Daytime temperatures in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir will remain 7-9°C above normal, the PMD advisory stated.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for PMD said that the severe heatwave will increase electricity demand and cause stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables, and orchards. The heatwave will also increase the base flow in the rivers next week.

The spokesperson advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly. He also requested the general public to use water wisely and avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight this week.

Besides, a severe heatwave is also set to grip upper and central Sindh, central and south Punjab, and most parts of Balochistan this week. Daytime temperatures in these regions will remain 6-8°C above normal.