PM Approves Appointment of 15 Trade and Investment Officers in Foreign Missions

The Prime Minister has approved foreign posting of more than dozens of officers as Trade and Investment officers in foreign missions abroad.

Sources told ProPakistani that PM Shahbaz Sharif on Monday approved to postings of around 15 officers as TIO in foreign missions abroad.

The commerce ministry had recommended posting Qamar Zaman in New Dehli, Koser Ali Zaidi Kabul, Numan Aslam Istanbul, Arooz Mehrish Paris, Amna Naeem Frankfurt, Quratulain Fatima Los Angeles, Muhammad Bilal Brussels, Seeren Asad Doha, Zain Aziz Dhaka, Fahd Raza Geneva, Dr Amir Tehran, Ghulam Qadir Bejing and Abdul Majeed to Dushanbe.

The PM office did not approve the postings of TIO as well as Economic ministers in Geneva and Brussels respectively.

Earlier, the PM office asked the Establishment division to give its comments on whether the commerce ministry can make postings of grade 20 officers or not.

Subsequently, the Establishment division informed the PM office that the Commerce division can make postings of grade 20 officers.

It is pertinent to note that the Commerce ministry through IBA had conducted the TIO exams in which around 31 candidates passed the written test against the 17 slots.