PM Sharif Bans Sugar Export to Stabilize Prices

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has placed an immediate ban on the export of sugar to stabilize its price in the country.

According to a statement from the PM Office, the premier wants the local demand for sugar to be met and its price to be stabilized.

The PM has also called for stringent measures to be taken against the smuggling of sugar and for strong action against sugar hoarders, illegal profiteering, and the elements involved in creating an artificial shortage of the commodity.

He has told the concerned departments to keep him informed about the implementation of his orders.

The statement from the PM Office also detailed that the concerned officer and staff will be held accountable for any negligence in this regard.