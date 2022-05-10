Here is a Working iPhone with No Notch [Video]

A USB C port on an iPhone is nothing new. We have already seen engineers on YouTube incorporate fully functional USB C ports on iPhones that are able to charge the device and transfer data as well.

But this time, a Chinese DIY electronics YouTuber, Aio Technology has not only added a USB C port but has also removed the unpopular display notch. This USB C iPhone even has Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip used on the iPhone 13 series complete with 5G connectivity.

Not just that, but this “new iPhone” also has a headphone jack, a pop-up selfie camera similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and Touch ID.

The YouTuber used the iPhone SE 2022 for his project, which comes with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic SoC. The LCD panel is housed inside a rectangular aluminum casing with minimal bezels to create a truly bezel-less iPhone. The bezels on the left and right sides are as thin as 1mm.

Since there was no space on the home screen for Touch ID, the YouTuber added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The front-facing camera sits in a pop-up slider similar to the Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro. He replaced the iPhone SE 2022’s battery with the iPhone X’s larger power cell.

Despite all the modifications, he still managed to find space to add a headphone jack at the bottom. To top things off, there is even wireless charging on board, something you only find on premium phones these days.

Unfortunately, unlike the previous USB C iPhones, this one is not for sale and will not reach the market. Check out the video below for more details.