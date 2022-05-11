Honor Play 30 Unveiled with Snapdragon 480+, 5G, and a Bigger Battery

Honor recently unveiled the entry-level Play 30 smartphone in China with a Snapdragon 480+ 5G, a bigger battery, and easier storage expansion.

Design & Display

Honor Play 30 features a 6.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 90Hz. A water-drop notch is present at the front that houses the selfie camera. The rear design is a lot similar to that of iPhones.

The Play 30 will come in Blue, Gold, White, and Black colors.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G, the phone comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and storage capacities of 128GB, expandable via a MicroSD slot for up to 512GB.

Other connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.1.

The phone boots the Magic UI 5.0 on top of Android 11.

Camera

At the rear, the Play 30 features two circles on a square camera island with a 13MP camera and an LED flash.

The water-drop notch houses the 5MP selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging via a dedicated USB-C port.

Honor Play 30 is already available for pre-booking via the company’s official website. The phone will likely go on sale by the end of this month, however, cost details of the handset are yet to be announced.

Honor Play 30 Specifications