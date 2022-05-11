Intel Announces Its Most Powerful Laptop Processor Yet

Soon after releasing the world’s fastest desktop CPU, Intel is now making waves in the laptop segment as well. The American chipmaker announced the world’s most powerful laptop processor at its Intel Vision 2022 event on Tuesday.

The new 12th gen Alder Lake Core HX series is aimed squarely at the enthusiast market. It includes Core i5, i7, and i9 HX chips that are unlocked, meaning overclockers will be able to able to push the mobile chip even further for more performance.

Intel is promising desktop-grade performance with these processors, which sounds like a tall order, but it is worth mentioning that these chips feature as many as 16 cores and 24 threads. There is support for PCIe 5.0 x16 and up to 128GB DDR5 RAM as well as 55W of base power.

These new processors will be available for creative and technical professionals as well as PC gamers, all of whom will be able to take advantage of faster processing cores and next-gen memory support.

That is about the extent of specification details Intel has revealed so far. There are no pricing or availability details either, only that the new HX chips will be available sometime this year. We suspect that more technical details will be unveiled once these processors go for sale.