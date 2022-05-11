MMBL Celebrates 10 Years of Banking Operations

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd. (MMBL) is celebrating 10 years of successful banking operations.

With a focus on promoting financial inclusion across the country, MMBL is currently operating with over 100 branches across Pakistan and is serving over 39 million customers including 15 million+ monthly active mobile wallets.

Since its inception in 2012, MMBL has continuously introduced innovative and customized digital financial products to enhance financial inclusion, especially to uplift entrepreneurs, females, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that lack access to financial savings and credit services.

MMBL’s underpinning strategy for all its operations remains maximizing outreach with low operational costs, ease of access, and diversification of customer base to cover all marginalized and underserved segments of society.

In addition, spreading financial literacy amongst the masses has been at the core of MMBL’s business ethos.

Through its flagship programs, Women Inspirational Network (WIN) and Humqadam, the Bank has trained over 500 women in various rural areas and onboarded more than 10 differently-abled individuals, empowering them to become financially independent and lead entrepreneurial initiatives of their own.

Sharing his thoughts on the institution’s journey so far, Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO of MMBL, said, “Pakistan’s microfinance industry stands at a critical crossroad in promoting financial inclusion.”

“As a key enabler, MMBL has always been recognized for its tireless efforts in eradicating the barriers that restrict formal access to finance, particularly for the marginalized segments,” he added.

“MMBL’s expansive product portfolio has witnessed a significant growth trajectory since inception and we remain committed to contributing towards another era of further growth and financial empowerment for all,” Azzam further stated.

Harnessing the power of technology and the ongoing digital revolution, MMBL remains focused on uplifting the vulnerable strata by ensuring convenient and affordable access to various digital financial products and services.

Moving forward, MMBL aims to continue fostering financial inclusion by reaching out to more unserved and underserved segments, to strengthen their participation in the economic sphere of Pakistan.