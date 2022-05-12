All You Need to Know About 2022 Proton Saga Facelift

Proton has finally launched the 2022 Saga facelift. Referred to as the people’s car in Malaysia, Saga has been a top seller there for a long time.

Since it is a mid-cycle facelift, Proton hasn’t changed its best-seller radically. The 2022 Saga — better known as MC2 Saga — has a few minor updates that make it slightly better than its predecessor.

Here are all the changes that have been made to MC2 Saga:

Looks

To the untrained eye, MC2 Saga looks exactly the same. However, keen-eyed people will notice a few subtle changes such as the new round emblem, a refreshed alloy rim design (14″ in low-end variants, 15″ in high-end variants), side skirts with front bumper extension (Premium S variant only), and a red stripe beneath the front grille (Premium S variant only). The trunk lid has a new black trim price with Proton written on it.

The interior is generally the same as before, apart from a few changes including new climate control knobs, a slightly refreshed gauge cluster, an updated infotainment system, and red accents around the A.C. vents in the Premium S variant, while other variants have silver accents.

Other than these elements, MC2 Saga looks the same as its predecessor.

Features

Proton Saga’s previous model was already among better-equipped economy cars. However, MC2 Saga offers a fair few upgrades over the outgoing model. Here’s a comprehensive presentation of the features that it offers:

As evident above, MC2 Saga has gotten a new top-of-the-line variant called Premium S, bringing the total number of variants up to 4.

Performance

All four variants of MC2 Saga borrow their powertrain from the Pakistani-spec Saga, which has a naturally-aspirated 1298cc 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 95 horsepower and 120 Newton-meters of torque. The Standard manual has a 5-speed manual gearbox while all other variants have a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The previous Malaysian-spec Saga model had a 1332cc engine that made the same power as Pakistani-spec Saga. This is evidently why Proton has downsized MC2 Saga’s engine for Malaysia as well.

The car has a McPherson strut suspension up front and a torsion bar coil-spring at the back, allowing for a soft and smooth ride. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

Price

MC2 Saga’s price starts from RM 34,400 (Rs. 1.5 million) and goes up to RM 44,300 (Rs. 1.9 million).

Note that Proton Saga is a fully indigenous vehicle that is manufactured in Malaysia, whereas in Pakistan, it is imported in a disassembled form, which adds to its production cost. This allows Malaysia a significant advantage in production cost compared to Pakistan, which translates to Saga’s price there as well.

It is unknown if Al-Haj Automotive will launch MC2 Saga in Pakistan anytime soon, given that the current model has just started picking up the pace here.