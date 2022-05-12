Here Comes the Hunter! Car Maker Haval Unleashes Big Dog Hunting Edition

This beast of an SUV is made for the mountains.

In front of you stands the Haval Big Dog Hunting edition. Falling under the Haval Big Dog series, it is furnished with a rough off-road look. This SUV had its bumpers redesigned, grille replaced, wheels largened in size, along with running boards, and extra-wide wheel arch extensions with exposed screws.

For the sake of comparison, this is what the regular edition of Haval Dog looks like (above). To begin with, it’s not your average family car. Big Dog was released in the market by 2020 and you can have it with a 169 hp 1.5-liter turbo or with 211 hp 2.0-liter turbo engine options. The new Hunting Edition comes with similar engine options and transmission.

The 1.5 turbo is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) and the 2.0 turbo offers an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) while the gearbox is a seven-speed DCT. DCT stands for Dual Clutch Transmission and uses two separate clutches to switch gears automatically, resulting in a smoother gear shifting response.

The prices for the regular Big Dog SUV range from $17,655 to $23,840 in China and might be similar for the Hunting Edition which comes with cosmetic changes only.

Haval Dog Hunting Edition is the prodigy of a famous off-road legacy. As already anticipated, the looks of the vehicle have already taken the Chinese car market by storm. Let’s get a closer look at the vehicle.

The rear is now equipped with a large spoiler above the vehicle along with a brand-new bumper. New alloy wheels complement the sturdy look and it offers optional running boards.

Haval Dog Hunting Edition will be available for mountaineers next month. Big Dog has gained Haval global attention, and the company is correct for cashing in on their flagship with this latest edition.