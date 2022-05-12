Pakistan LNG Receives 5 Bids for June Cargoes

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has received five bids of up to $25.89/MMBtu for the supply of two spot cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in June.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had floated tenders for two spot cargoes on 27 April for deliveries in the June 1-2 and June 28-29 windows. Also, five bids were received from three companies in response to the PLL tenders.

PLL had previously floated a tender for supply for the June 1-2 window but no bid was received and it had to refloat the tenders for two cargoes for the June 1-2 and June 28-29 windows.

It has received two bids for the June 1-2 window. PetroChina International Singapore and Total Energies have submitted their bids with a quote of $23.968/MMBtu and $25.77/MMBtu respectively.

Similarly, PLL has received three bids for the June 28-29 windows. PetroChina International has submitted a quote of $22/498/MMBtu, TotalEnergies has sent a bid of $25.89/MMBtu, and Vitol Bahrain has bid $22.94/MMBtu.

PetroChina International Singapore has been declared the lowest evaluated bidder for the June 1-2 window, with a quote of $23.968/MMBtu, and the lowest evaluated bidder again for the June 28-29 window with $22.498/MMBtu.