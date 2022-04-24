PM Orders Emergency Measures to Reduce Loadshedding

Taking notice of the increase in power outages in the country and people’s problems, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to take emergency measures to reduce power loadshedding by the next month.

The premier said he will not sit back till this problem is resolved. He directed to make every effort to provide relief to the people.

The prime minister said interim measures should be taken till a sufficient amount of oil and gas is arranged. He said the government led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had left additional electricity in the system, but unfortunately, the previous government failed to add a single unit to it.

Shehbaz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government neither procured fuel on time nor ensured the maintenance of the power plants. He said what an irony it is that the PTI government closed the most efficient and affordable power plants installed by PML-N and used expensive and inefficient plants instead.

He said that the nation is paying an additional Rs. 100 billion every month due to the closure of efficient plants. He claimed that because of the negligence of the previous rulers, one LNG ship which cost Rs. 6 billion is now priced at Rs. 20 billion rupees.

This premier said that due to this injustice done by the PTI government the nation will have to pay over Rs. 500 billion this year. He said the previous rulers have hatched a conspiracy to bankrupt Pakistan’s economy by destroying the energy sector.