Commerce Minister Vows to Resolve Textile Industry Issues

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Friday assured the textile industry to resolve the outstanding issues of gas supply and sales tax refunds.

The minister was chairing a meeting with representatives of the textile industry from Karachi regarding market access and textile support package for Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL), gas, energy, and pending refunds.

ALSO READ Cotton Production Target Missed by 2.2 Million Bales

The minister was informed about the challenges and issues faced by the textile sector especially gas supply, sales tax, and refund issues. The textile industry representatives presented their issues before the minister with a request for immediate redressal.

They appealed to resolve the issues of gas supply, DLTL, energy, and pending refunds. Syed Naveed Qamar ensured his complete support to resolve the issues on a priority basis and said that he would discuss the issues with the finance ministry.

Regarding the gas supply issue, the minister informed that the supply was affected due to the increase in the demand for gas, however, every effort would be made to supply gas to the industrial sector to boost the economy.

The textile industry representatives requested to lessen the sales tax on raw materials, especially cotton. The minister ensured that all efforts would be made to provide relief to industrial sectors and boost the economy through exports.