FIFA World Cup Trophy to Visit Pakistan Next Month

The worldwide tour of the original FIFA World Cup trophy has begun and will tour Pakistan on June 7 while a special ceremony will be held in Islamabad.

The FIFA World Cup trophy will visit 54 countries around the world, including 32 countries that are participating in the event while it will return to Qatar before the final match scheduled on December 18.

Although there are six months to go in the mega-event, the excitement for the tournament is reaching fever-pitch levels in the region as it is the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab region.

Earlier this month during the Eid holidays, fans in Qatar caught a glimpse of the famous FIFA World Cup trophy from 5-10 May. The trophy had also visited tourist hotspots including Aspire Park, Lusail Marina, and Souq Waqif.

Yesterday, the trophy tour kicked off with a spectacular ceremony in Dubai in the presence of World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Ricardo Kaka where the two legendary footballers unveiled the trophy.

The much-awaited showpiece event will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 this year while 30 teams have qualified so far in the 32-teams event.