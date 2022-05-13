Heatwave Intensifies As 4 Pakistani Cities Named Among 10 Hottest Places in the World

As a severe heatwave continues to grip the country, 4 Pakistani cities have been named among the 10 hottest places in the world once again.

At the time of writing, Jacobabad, Sibi, Multan, and Khanpur are the Pakistani cities in the top 10 hottest places and have recorded extreme temperatures. Moreover, Rohri has made it to the top 15 hottest cities in the world as well.

According to details, Jacobabad has recorded 49.4°C and is the hottest place in the world. Sibi has recorded 48.4°C and is the 3rd hottest place worldwide.

Multan has recorded 47.2°C and is the 9th hottest place in the world. Khanpur has recorded 47°C and is the 10th hottest place worldwide. Rohri has recorded 46.4°C and is the 14th hottest place in the world.

Let’s take a detailed look at the 15 hottest places on earth today.