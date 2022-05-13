Nida Dar Reveals Real Reason Behind Poor Performance of Women’s Team

Pakistan’s veteran female cricketer, Nida Dar, has spoken up on the difference between Pakistani and foreign cricketers and said that they cannot compete with them in terms of fitness with the available facilities.

“But, unfortunately, our environment is much different from foreign countries and you can’t overlook it. We train according to the facilities we get. You should accept that with the available facilities, we can’t compete with foreign cricketers in terms of fitness.”

While answering a question regarding the backwardness of Pakistani women cricketers as far as fitness is concerned, Nida said, “We do our best to attain high-level fitness and there is no truth to speculations that senior players don’t train hard.”

Nida, who is the first Pakistani cricketer to take 100 wickets in T20Is, further said that foreign players start their training in childhood as they get support from their families but in Pakistan, girls don’t get such an environment.

“If you talk about foreign countries, their kids start training from childhood. Here, you don’t get such an environment. Especially, not all girls here get the support from their families,” she said.

While speaking about the upcoming series against Sri Lanka at home, Nida said that their recent World Cup campaign in New Zealand was not satisfactory but they are hopeful of bouncing back against Sri Lanka.

Nida is currently one of the most experienced cricketers in the Pakistani women’s squad. She has represented Pakistan in 91 ODIs and 108 T20Is and has scored 1,290 and 1,207 runs respectively. She has also taken 177 wickets across formats.