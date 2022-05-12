Bismah Maroof’s Daughter Not Allowed to Stay With Her in Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games have refused to allow Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof to bring along her little daughter. Bismah Maroof’s mother is now likely to stay at a hotel outside the Commonwealth Village taking care of the baby girl.

Bismah Maroof’s little daughter received love from all around the world as Bismah efficiently played the roles of both a mother and a captain. Little Fatima’s videos from the sidelines of the Women’s Cricket World Cup melted hearts over the internet. However, the cute moments will no longer be witnessed as Fatima has been denied access to Commonwealth Village.

According to reports, PCB had requested Commonwealth Games to grant two extra accommodations in the Commonwealth Village for Bismah Maroof’s mother and daughter. In response, Commonwealth Games suggested PCB drop any two members from the 22-people group including players and officials.

However, PCB has decided not to omit any player or official in order to accommodate Bismah Maroof’s mother and daughter. Fatima along with her grandmother is now expected to reside at a hotel outside Commonwealth Village whilst Bismah Maroof will lead Pakistan.

ALSO READ FairBreak Global: Uniting Women Cricketers From Everywhere in Unique Tournament

Commonwealth Games are scheduled from 25 July to 8 August in Birmingham. Bismah Maroof is currently featuring in the FairBreak Global tournament while little Fatima continues to steal the spotlight in UAE.