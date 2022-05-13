Two Children Die in Pakistan After Consuming Toxic Milk

Two children in Khanpur have passed away after drinking milk that is thought to have been contaminated.

As reported by 24NewsHD, two siblings — five-year-old Hassan and four-year-old Amna — died after drinking milk in Basti Khokram which lies on the outskirts of Khanpur.

ALSO READ Nestle Pakistan to Face Criminal Trial Over Alleged Death of Child

The police are investigating the incident and action will be taken as per the law.

Raw, unpasteurized milk is known to contain a variety of disease-causing pathogens. Consuming unpasteurized milk leads to an increased risk of infections and can be life-threatening.

The government should issue public warnings about the risk of consuming unpasteurized dairy products to warn people to be wary of it.