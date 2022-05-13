vivo Officially Confirms the Arrival of Next X Series Smartphone in Pakistan

vivo, a leading global technology brand, today confirmed the upcoming launch of its flagship X series’ smartphone — X80, on May 16, 2022.

The phone is set to feature the V1+ Chip which is a fully customized integrated circuit chip dedicated to imaging and video applications with leading-edge visual quality. This marks the company’s first breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design.

The V1+ imaging chip meets user needs by optimizing processing based on usage and lighting scenarios. Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone will also be empowered by ZEISS Optics, with all lenses meeting ZEISS T* Coating standards.

The feature can reduce light reflection and in turn reduce stray light to help capture the world clearly and in true colors.

With the X80, consumers will also witness the marvels of the ZEISS Professional Video features. It includes ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh which helps shoot professional videos with styles good enough for the big screen.

It accurately reproduces the effects of ZEISS film lenses and creates unique oval flares in videos and photos. The AI Video Enhancement, backed by the V1+ Chip, automatically recognizes and enhances night scene video.

A fun feature supposedly added to the upcoming device is the time-lapse. This feature applies video frame extraction, large range hyper-lapse, and other means to increase image clarity and dynamic range, thus capturing natural time-lapse moments.

vivo has also included 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization that maintains stability even when the subject rotates during extremely sporty moments.

Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, on the upcoming arrival of vivo X80 in Pakistan, said, “We are extremely excited to bring the next X series smartphone to the market because of the smartphone’s professional-grade camera system among other features.”

“Our continued partnership with ZEISS for Vivo’s X series smartphones gives the camera system a strategic stamp, given ZEISS’s expertise in optical technology. With each vivo smartphone, that partnership has only elevated through creative technological innovation. The X80 will be no less, to users the smartphone will enhance the ability of professional videography and photography,” he added.

“Another innovation that precedes its reputation is Vivo’s V1+ Chip that’ll be a massive addition to vivo achieving professional smartphone photography. We hope that smartphone enthusiasts are equally excited to explore and unfurl the magic of this device,” Zohair further stated.

Stay tuned to vivo’s social media pages and website for more updates on the upcoming launch of vivo X80.