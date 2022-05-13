Zong Introduces International Roaming Bundle for Turkey

Understanding and addressing the needs of Pakistanis traveling internationally, Zong 4G has introduced an International Roaming Bundle for Turkey.

The International Roaming bundle for Turkey offers Zong’s prepaid subscribers 30 minutes of talk time, 30 SMS, and 1GB of data for a validity of 15 days at an affordable price of PKR 2,232 +Tax.

Travelers can activate the bundle offer by dialing *4255# or by visiting Zong’s online shop.

“Our efforts to help Pakistani international travelers stay connected with their loved ones back at home continue with the Turkey International Roaming offer,” said the Zong 4G spokesperson.

“We remain committed to providing our customers with innovative and timely services and solutions to effectively meet their evolving connectivity and digital communications demands,” the spokesperson added.

With Turkey being one of the most popular tourist destinations, this bundle offers excellent value in terms of talk time, SMS, and data, allowing users to stay connected when traveling in the country.

Zong is the largest mobile connectivity provider in Pakistan and is driving the country’s digital transformation. It is the industry’s largest international roaming network with dozens of countries already covered.

Besides Turkey, Zong has previously introduced prepaid and postpaid roaming plans for China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and many other countries.