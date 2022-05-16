Karachi Board Publishes Matric Exam Center List on Official Website

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has uploaded the list of examination centers on its official website for Matriculation students.

Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah stated on Sunday that the candidates can find their test centers via ‘Center Check’ on the official website.

The Moderator of Examinations Imran Tariq had the program of examination centers made by the IT department of the board under the direction of the chairman.

“The schools, teachers, and students affiliated with the board can easily find out the examination centers by entering their roll number after clicking on the ‘Center Check’ option on the website,” he said.

The Matriculation examinations will begin on Tuesday, 17 May and the Intermediate examinations will start on 15 June, Wednesday.

As for the final results, the Class 10 results will be announced on 17 July, and those of Class 9 will be announced two months later.