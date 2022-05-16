Massive Reshuffles of FBR’s IRS Officials Before Budget

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reshuffled 19 officers of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-17 to BS-20) with immediate effect and has issued a notification for the posting and transfers of these officers.
According to the notification, Sajjad Akbar Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), who is currently posted as Commissioner, (Audit-II) Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi, has been transferred to (Zone-I) Regional Tax Office, Sargodha, as Commissioner Inland Revenue.
Sajjad Taslim Azam (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), who is currently serving as Commissioner, (Audit-I) Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore, has been assigned the additional post of Commissioner-IR (Legal), Large Taxpayers Office.
Nadeem Bashir (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), who is working as Commissioner, (Zone-I) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad, has been posted as Director (Program Office), Reforms & Modernization FBR (HQ), Islamabad.
Muhammad Ejaz Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner (legal) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi, has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Enforcement-I) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi. He has also been assigned the additional charge of the post of Commissioner-IR (Legal), Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi.
Haroon Masood (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner, (WHT) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad, has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Zone-II) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad. Nafeesa Satti (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Director, (Program Office) Reforms & Modernization FBR (HQ), Islamabad, has been transferred to the Regional Tax Office, Islamabad, as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (ICTO Zone).
Zulfiqar Ali Syed (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner, (Enforcement-II) Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi, has been posted as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Audit-II) Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.
Hammal Baloch (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (Enforcement-I) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi, has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Enforcement-II) Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.
Fazal-e-Subhan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (Zone-II) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad, has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Zone-I) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad Commissioner, (Zone-II).
Additionally, 10 officers from the Inland Revenue Services/BS-17 to 19, including a Chief, a Commissioner, a Secretary, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Second Secretaries, have also been transferred with immediate effect.