Massive Reshuffles of FBR’s IRS Officials Before Budget

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reshuffled 19 officers of the Inland Revenue Service (BS-17 to BS-20) with immediate effect and has issued a notification for the posting and transfers of these officers.

According to the notification, Sajjad Akbar Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), who is currently posted as Commissioner, (Audit-II) Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi, has been transferred to (Zone-I) Regional Tax Office, Sargodha, as Commissioner Inland Revenue.

Sajjad Taslim Azam (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), who is currently serving as Commissioner, (Audit-I) Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore, has been assigned the additional post of Commissioner-IR (Legal), Large Taxpayers Office.

ALSO READ Govt Committed to Ensure Stability in Forex Market: Miftah

Nadeem Bashir (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), who is working as Commissioner, (Zone-I) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad, has been posted as Director (Program Office), Reforms & Modernization FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Muhammad Ejaz Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner (legal) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi, has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Enforcement-I) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi. He has also been assigned the additional charge of the post of Commissioner-IR (Legal), Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

Haroon Masood (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner, (WHT) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad, has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Zone-II) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad. Nafeesa Satti (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Director, (Program Office) Reforms & Modernization FBR (HQ), Islamabad, has been transferred to the Regional Tax Office, Islamabad, as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (ICTO Zone).

ALSO READ FBR Revises Fair Market Value of DHA Gujranwala’s Residential Properties

Zulfiqar Ali Syed (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner, (Enforcement-II) Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi, has been posted as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Audit-II) Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

Hammal Baloch (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (Enforcement-I) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi, has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Enforcement-II) Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

Fazal-e-Subhan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20), Commissioner, (Zone-II) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad, has been transferred as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Zone-I) Regional Tax Office, Abbottabad Commissioner, (Zone-II).

Additionally, 10 officers from the Inland Revenue Services/BS-17 to 19, including a Chief, a Commissioner, a Secretary, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Second Secretaries, have also been transferred with immediate effect.