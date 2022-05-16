PM Shehbaz Assures Chinese Counterpart of Expediting CPEC Projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese Counterpart Li Keqiang on Monday.

Both the leaders shared the view that the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership must continue to serve the vital interests of the people of the two countries, and the broader interests of peace and stability amidst the evolving regional and global milieu.

The two Premiers also discussed bilateral matters, while agreeing that Pakistan and China would not allow anyone to harm the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to enhance the momentum of exchanges to take bilateral cooperation to even higher levels.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed the resolve to fast-track the ongoing and new projects under the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said the CPEC has immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and also realize its high-quality development.

Prime Minister underscored the need for both sides to work together and enhance cooperation between the concerned agencies of the two countries to fully operationalize the Special Economic Zones at an early date.

Premier Li assured Shehbaz Sharif of China’s readiness to enhance economic cooperation, expand trade and encourage greater investments from China to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment to working with renewed zeal and enthusiasm, in concert with China, especially on projects of strategic significance for both the countries, such as ML-1 project.

He offered condolences and strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Karachi University and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to hold thorough investigation, to apprehend the perpetrators of this criminal act and to bring them to justice in accordance with our laws.

He reiterated that Islamabad attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions.

The Prime Minister assured Primer Li that his Government is determined to take all necessary measures for their enhanced security and safety in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked China for its firm support of Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development and reaffirmed his government’s unwavering support to China on all issues of its core interest.