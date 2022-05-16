Shan Masood is Ready to Bat for Pakistan at Any Number

Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Shan Masood has made his way back to the national setup for white-ball cricket after three years on the basis of his outstanding performance in the Pakistan Super League and County Championship.

During an interview with Pak.Passion.net, Shan Masood said that it is an honor for him to represent his country and as per as his batting position is concerned, he has already played in the first three positions in the batting department and is ready to bat at any number if he gets the opportunity.

I am very flexible in such matters and as I said, there is no bigger honor than to have an opportunity to play for Pakistan. I have played as an opener in domestic cricket and played at the number 3 position in the PSL for Multan Sultans, and also came in at one-down when I played Tests during Mickey Arthur’s time as our Head Coach.

Shan was dropped from the ODI squad back in March 2019 after the left-hander failed to impress the management in a five-match ODI series against Australia where he had scored 111 runs at an average of 22.20 including a half-century.

The 32-year-old further said that it is the responsibility of every batter to adapt to different positions in the team and he will not complain if his competence was tested in any batting order.

I am not bothered about batting at any specific position as I believe that players can fulfill different roles for the team if they are given an adequate amount of opportunity. If I am ever asked to play for Pakistan again, I will consider it an honor and not complain about what batting position I have to bat in.

Shan is in the form of his life as he is currently the leading run-getter in the County Championship Division Two with 826 runs in seven innings and was the third leading runs scorer in Pakistan Super where he scored 478 runs in 12 including four half-centuries.