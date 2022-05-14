Here’s Who Scored The Most Runs in 2022 County Championship

Team Pakistan batter, Shan Masood has been in top form and racking up runs in the ongoing County Championship, and currently, he is the leading run-scorer in the competition across the two divisions.

The 32-year-old has so far accumulated 826 runs at an average of 118.00 and a healthy strike rate of 72.71 in 7 innings. Shan is followed by Robert Dickson who has scored 750 runs at an average of 68.18 in 11 innings While India’s Pujara has scored 720 runs in 8 innings at an average of 120.00.

Shan Masood, who scored 113 off just 131 balls in the ongoing match between Derbyshire and Worcestershire has so far hit three hundred including two double knocks and three half-centuries in seven innings he played.

Here are the leading run-scorers in the County Championship:

Batters Team Runs Innings Average 100s 50s Shan Masood Derbyshire 826 7 118.00 3 3 Dickson Durham 750 11 68.18 4 2 Pujara Sussex 720 8 120.00 4 0 Madsen Derbyshire 517 7 86.16 2 3 Haines Sussex 514 10 56.01 2 3

Not long ago, Shan was dropped from the Test side after a poor performance against New Zealand in 2021. He was not added to playing eleven at the home series against Australia despite his impressive showing in Pakistan Super League.

Overall, Shan has represented Pakistan in 25 matches in Test cricket and has scored 1,378 at an average of 29.3. His notable innings in red-ball cricket were against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in July 2015 when he put on 242 for the third wicket with Younis Khan as Pakistan successfully chased 382.