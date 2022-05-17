AIOU Announces Assignment Schedule for Matric and FA Students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the assignment schedule for Matric and FA programs offered in the Spring Semester 2022.

According to a statement issued by the AIOU, 1 June is the last date for submission of the first full course assignment, 1 July for the second assignment, 1 August for the third and 30 August is the deadline for the fourth assignment.

Similarly, the submission deadline for the 1st and 2nd half-course assignments of Matric and FA programs is 1 July and 30 August 2022, respectively.

Students can visit the CMS portal or any nearest regional campus to get the names, addresses, and other information of their respective tutors.

It instructed students to strictly follow the deadlines for submission of assignments. “Assignments received after due dates will not be accepted,” the statement added.