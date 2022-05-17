FBR Warns of Scam Calls Made From its Headquarters

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been notified of scam telephone calls that were made from its headquarters by persons pretending to be senior FBR officials.

ALSO READ SECP Launches Stewardship Framework for Institutional Investors

It has also cautioned all the tax officers that such elements are making telephone calls while impersonating senior officers from the FBR headquarters and asking for undue favors. It also issued an explanatory circular to all its officers and officials on Monday.

According to the circular, it was learned that ‘some unscrupulous elements are making scam telephone calls impersonating senior officers of the FBR HQ and asking for undue favors’. It was further detailed that all officers/ officials are advised to remain vigilant of such fake calls and inform the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)/law enforcement agencies of them. Additionally, strict action shall be taken against those involved in them.