Chinese Comapany SINOVAC to Invest in Pakistan’s Health Sector

Chinese company SINOVAC’s has expressed the desire in setting up a joint venture for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases by investing in Pakistan. A delegation of the company met the Prime Minister here Tuesday.

In the meeting, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif stated that increasing foreign direct investment in Pakistan is one of the government’s topmost priorities.

He said this to a delegation from the Chinese company SINOVAC, that had called on him today in Islamabad.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Assures Chinese Counterpart of Expediting CPEC Projects

Led by SINOVAC’s General Manager, Qiang Gao, the delegation expressed the company’s keen interest in setting up a joint venture for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases by investing in Pakistan.

PM Sharif was briefed about the vaccines that SINOVAC had provided Pakistan during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Highlighting the ideal friendship between China and Pakistan, he affirmed that the government welcomes SINOVAC’s investment offer and will extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

ALSO READ Sinopharm’s New Booster Dose is Highly Effective Against Omicron

The PM said that Pakistan values Chinese assistance during the pandemic and directed the Minister for Health to create a task force to facilitate SINOVAC in starting work on the project soon.