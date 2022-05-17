Infinix Note 12 VIP is a Value Champion for $300

Infinix has just launched its first 120W fast charging phone called the Note 12 VIP, but that’s not the only highlight here. The phone has flagship features and there’s also a high-resolution camera setup on board, all for a reasonable price.

The Chinese brand has also unveiled another Note 12 device for as low as $200.

Design and Display

The screen is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports 10-bit color, which is usually found on flagship displays only. It covers 100% of the DCI P3 color gamut and has a 360Hz touch sampling rate which enables low input delay. The fingerprint sensor sits on the side of the phone.

Internals and Storage

The main chipset here is MediaTek’s 12nm Helio G96 SoC with up to 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM that is virtually expandable by 5GB, making a total of 13GB. There is a microSD card slot for storage expansion as well.

You get Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top on the software front.

Cameras

The main camera setup consists of a 108MP main sensor (1/1.67”, 1.92µm pixels after 9-in-1 pixel binning) with laser autofocus and PDAF. This is paired with a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. This camera can record 2K video clips at 30 FPS and 1080p videos at 60 FPS.

The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter with 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The Note 12 VIP packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging which can juice up the phone to 100% in only 13 minutes. Infinix says that it has added up to 103 battery protection features to preserve battery longevity and prevent overheating.

The Infinix Note 12 VIP has a starting price of $300.

Infinix Note 12 VIP Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57 MC2

Mali G57 MC2 OS : Android 12, XOS 10.6

: Android 12, XOS 10.6 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors

: Memory : RAM : 4GB, 8GB Internal : 128GB, 256GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF

13MP f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 16MP

: Colors: Force Black, Cayenne Gray

Force Black, Cayenne Gray Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 4,500 mAh, 120W fast charging

: 4,500 mAh, 120W fast charging Price: $300

Infinix Note 12 G96

Infinix has also launched another model in the Note 12 series called the Note 12 G96. It gets its name from the Helio G96 chipset, the same as the Note 12 VIP. It also has a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel but without a high refresh rate or 10-bit colors. Memory options remain the same with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The 108MP main camera has been downgraded to a 50MP shooter and there is no ultrawide camera, but only a 2MP depth sensor. Battery capacity gets a slight upgrade to 5,000 mAh, but fast charging has been reduced to 33W.

The Infinix Note 12 G96 will be available for $200

Specifications