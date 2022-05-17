Pakistan Among 44 Countries Invited by El Salvador to Discuss Bitcoin Adoption

Pakistan is among the 44 countries gathering in El Salvador to discuss Bitcoin adoption and other issues related to the digital economic framework, international media outlets reported on Monday.

El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, earlier confirmed on Twitter that 32 central banks and 12 financial authorities will convene this week to discuss Bitcoin and its possible adoption as an added source of value.

Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter late Sunday night that 32 central banks and 12 financial authorities from 44 countries will meet on Monday, May 16, to discuss financial inclusion, the digital economy, banking the unbanked, and El Salvador’s Bitcoin rollout.

In a series of tweets, the president announced that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Central Bank of So Tomé and Principe, the Central Bank of Paraguay, the National Bank of Angola, the Bank of Ghana, the Bank of Namibia, the Bank of Uganda, the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, the Central Bank of Madagascar, the Bank of the Republic of Haiti, and the Bank of the Republic of Burundi, the Central Bank of Eswatini and its Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Jordan, Central Bank of The Gambia, National Committee of Banks and Seguros of Honduras, Directorate General of Treasury, Ministry of Finance and Budget, Madagascar, and the Maldives Monetary Authority will be attending the meeting.

Other participants in the meeting include the National Bank of Rwanda, Nepal Rastra Bank, Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA), Kenya, General Superintendency of Financial Entities of Costa Rica, Superintendence of the Popular and Solidarity Economy of Ecuador, and the Central Bank of El Salvador.