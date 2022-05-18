AAA Associates’ Exclusive Property Expo 2022 is Coming to Peshawar on May 21 and 22

AAA Associates is coming to the cultural hub of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring attractive investment opportunities for the residents of Peshawar.

AAA Associates will be hosting a two-day property expo in Peshawar where they will showcase their projects at the Expo and let people avail the opportunity to invest in the premium avenues from completed to ongoing under-construction projects.

The Expo has free entry and anyone willing to secure their investment is welcome.

The Property Exhibition will be hosted at Grandeur Lounge, Canal Road, Warsak Road, Peshawar on May 21 and 22, 2022. The expo is anticipated to attract investors from all across the province. It will provide lucrative real estate prospects that will yield them a good ROI on their investment.

AAA Associates’ skilled team will provide professional guidance, real-time data, and many more prospects related to real estate. The Expo also gives an on-spot booking discount for individuals who prefer to invest.

While explaining the reason behind the expo being held in Peshawar, Chairman AAA Associates, Sheikh Fawad Bashir, stated, “Peshawar is the cultural and commercial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A sizable diaspora, primarily in the Gulf and the Middle East, wishes to reinvest their hard-earned money in their motherland.”

He added, “We at AAA Associates are hosting the Exclusive Property Expo to give them the opportunity to invest with reputable and secure real estate professionals.”

Addressing the media, MD AAA Associates, Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r), also stressed the importance of organizing property events, and said, “The successful property expo held in Quetta has paved the way for the expo in Peshawar. As we are expanding our horizons of opportunities, we want every citizen of Pakistan to participate and reap benefits from the investment boom in Pakistan.”

Catering to small mid-sized and large investors, he urged people to join the two-day event and begin investing in Pakistan’s real estate market.

With the successful Expo at Quetta, a massive footfall of visitors from all over the region is expected at the event. All arrangements for the event have been made in line with the guidelines and protocols stated by the KPK government to ensure a safe, secure, and successful event.