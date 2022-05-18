GameBird’s FFPL III Champion Represents Pakistan in Free Fire World Series in Singapore

GameBird’s FFPL III Champion team House of Blood (HOB) took part in Free Fire World Series in Santosa, Singapore, representing Pakistan amongst 18 other teams from all over the world.

On the road to participating in the world series, House of Blood won FFCS (Free Fire Champion Series 2020) powered by Telenor, Free Fire Eternal Battle Season 1, and the FFPLIII (Free Fire Pakistan League) season III partnered with GameBird.

“We are proud to establish a platform like GameBird which is enabling the youth of Pakistan not only in the country but also giving them an opportunity to represent Pakistan and compete against the best,” said Areej Khan, Vice President Digital, Telenor Pakistan.

“We are committed to furthering our ambitions and extending the scope of Esports in Pakistan. This will not only assist in the promotion of the gaming sector but will also motivate our gaming community to further polish their skills and rise in the gaming arena of Pakistan and beyond,” she added.

Pakistan’s premier eSports platform GameBird is on a mission to generate a complete eSports ecosystem in Pakistan by providing players to unleash their potential in the Esports world, from tournaments to viewing parties to broadcasting.

GameBird is also providing access to the international gaming arena to Pakistan’s gaming community, and is providing a platform and opportunities to youth to enrich their gaming experience. The platform has distributed considerable prize money to participants through eSports tournaments.