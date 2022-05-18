PML N MPA’s Statement Hints at Ramiz Raja’s Removal as PCB Chairman

Member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly, Rana Mashood Ahmad, has hinted at the removal of the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja, and has advised him to resign himself from the post.

The removal of Ramiz Raja as cricket board chairman has been in the headlines since the former prime minister, Imran Khan, was removed from power through a no-confidence motion.

Speaking to the media, the provincial law-maker stated that the new government had been facing several issues and could not make the decision regarding the cricket board chairman.

Several former cricketers have also advised Ramiz to resign but he decided not to resign from his post despite a change in the federal government.

Rana Mashood further said that the cricket board patron-in-chief will also announce the name of the new chairman of the cricket board in the next few weeks.

Earlier last month, it was reported in the media that the former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, is expected to return to the cricket board as chairman as has close ties with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Rana Mashood further added that the government will also restore the departmental cricket structure in order to provide employment opportunities to the players.

The PTI-led government had banished departmental cricket in 2019 which forced thousands of players and officials jobless.