Provincial Govts Directed to Ensure Availability of Urea at Notified Rate

The Fertilizer Review Committee (FRC) Wednesday asked the provincial governments and agriculture departments to ensure the availability of urea at the old notified rate of Rs. 1768 per bag.

The Fertilizer Review Committee (FRC), which met under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, was told that urea is being sold at the old price of Rs. 1768 per bag to provide relief to farmers.

ALSO READ Govt to Import 200,000 Tons of Urea to Fulfil Demand Gap During Kharif Season

The forum discussed the domestic production and demand of fertilizers along with pricing, and tracking & verification mechanism of fertilizers for the kharif season.

During the meeting, heads of agriculture departments told the forum that urea supplies were smooth throughout the country. The producers apprised of the maximum output of urea production by all urea plants. They also appreciated the government’s efforts to provide gas supplies to urea plants.

The forum discussed the progress of vehicle tracking and verification process by manufacturers and companies. The vehicle tracking system is being enhanced as per directions of the government to ensure smooth delivery of urea across the country.

ALSO READ Food Ministry Asked to Develop a Subsidy Plan for DAP Fertilizer

The government side of FRC assured the industry that the government would address issues pertaining to taxes and outstanding payments of the industry.

The representatives of the fertilizers’ manufacturing industry, dealers, and secretaries of provincial agriculture departments attended the meeting via video link.