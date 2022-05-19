Federal Board Announces Annual Exam Schedule for Intermediate

By Haroon Hayder | Published May 19, 2022 | 11:31 am
The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 11 and 12.

According to FBISE, the annual exams for 11 and 12 classes will commence on 14 June, Tuesday. The final exam for class 11 will be held on 7 July, Thursday. The exams for class 12 will end on 8 July, Friday. Whereas, the practical exams will start on 19 July.

Here is the complete date sheet for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examination 2022.

