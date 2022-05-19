Huawei’s Best Foldable Phone Goes Global

Huawei’s latest and greatest foldable phone has just arrived in the global market almost a month after its debut in China. The Mate XS 2 has become official in Europe with an eye-watering price tag alongside several smartwatches and fitness trackers.
The specifications are no different from the Chinese model. It has the same 7.8-inch OLED display with 2480 x 2200px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen folds to become a one-hand-friendly 6.5-inch panel. Despite its larger size, the phone is lighter than its predecessor.
The phone is powered by last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chip and only a single 8GB/512GB memory configuration. Software is based on Huawei’s EMUI 12 on top of HarmonyOS 2.0.
The camera strip on the back houses a 50MP primary sensor next to a 13MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The 4,600 mAh battery has support for 66W wired charging.
The Huawei Mate XS 2 will be available for a staggering price of €1,999
Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
- GPU: Adreno 660
- OS: HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 12
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G
- Display: 7.8 inches, Foldable OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz (Unfolded), 6.5 inches, OLED, 1176 x 2480 pixels (folded)
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB
- Internal: 512GB
- Card Slot: Nano Memory
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.4, 81mm (telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultra wide)
- Front: 10.7 MP, f/2.2
- Colors: Black, White, Purple
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: 4600 mAh, fast charging 66W
- Price: €1,999