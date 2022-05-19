Huawei’s Best Foldable Phone Goes Global

Huawei’s latest and greatest foldable phone has just arrived in the global market almost a month after its debut in China. The Mate XS 2 has become official in Europe with an eye-watering price tag alongside several smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The specifications are no different from the Chinese model. It has the same 7.8-inch OLED display with 2480 x 2200px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen folds to become a one-hand-friendly 6.5-inch panel. Despite its larger size, the phone is lighter than its predecessor.

The phone is powered by last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chip and only a single 8GB/512GB memory configuration. Software is based on Huawei’s EMUI 12 on top of HarmonyOS 2.0.

The camera strip on the back houses a 50MP primary sensor next to a 13MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The 4,600 mAh battery has support for 66W wired charging.

The Huawei Mate XS 2 will be available for a staggering price of €1,999

Specifications