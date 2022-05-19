Olympian Arshad Nadeem Gets Injured Ahead of World Athletics Championships

Pakistan’s javelin-thrower, Arshad Nadeem, suffered a right-arm injury during training and he has been advised to undergo surgery.

Recently, Arshad returned home from South Africa where he was busy training under the supervision of Terseus Liebenberg and is currently training in Pakistan where he suffered an injury to his right arm.

Arshad Nadeem will be representing Pakistan in the upcoming 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships, 2022 scheduled in Eugene, Oregon, the United States from July 15–24, 2022.

The President of the Pakistan Athletic Federation, Muhammad Akram Sahi, has said that the athlete will travel to the UK for surgery after the conclusion of the upcoming Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship.

While speaking to the media regarding the latest development, Arshad said, “I will be super fit after the surgery so I will be looking to win a medal for Pakistan in the upcoming Olympics, which is going to be held in Paris.”

Earlier this week, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Secretary-General, Mohammad Zafar, said they will be sending the javelin thrower to the US a bit earlier than the event so he could train in that environment for a few days.

Arshad is the first Pakistani track and field athlete to receive direct qualification at the 2020 Summer Olympics while he finished fifth in the men’s javelin throw event with a throw of 84.62m last year.