OTT Video Platform Tamasha Brings Live Sports Streaming in Pakistan

With the objective of building a true video platform of Pakistan for Pakistanis, and supporting the local content ecosystem, ‘Tamasha’ has announced the addition of a range of live sports offerings.

A brand new video streaming platform, Tamasha was launched six months ago in Pakistan on Android and iOS stores and a website.

As part of its content catalog, the platform offers the country’s largest news, entertainment, and regional live TV channels along with giving users access to on-demand latest Pakistani movies, classic hit dramas, and regional content.

Tamasha allows users to browse, stream and watch their favorite TV channels, sports, movies, and dramas on the go.

To further enrich its offering by providing internet users in Pakistan with real entertainment, Tamasha will now be streaming live cricket, football, tennis, and wrestling tournaments throughout the year via its digital partnership with the country’s largest sports TV channel, Ten Sports.

“Video streaming is heating up in Pakistan with a great shift in how users enjoy entertainment as digital consumption over the last two years,” says Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz PMCL.

“While bigger cricketing events still draw viewing behaviors on large screens such as TV, sports enthusiasts in Pakistan, owing to increasing internet and smartphone penetration, aren’t limiting their big-game viewing to a couple of hours of live play. They want to watch what they want, when they want, and how they want, especially when it comes to sports,” he adds.

“Our goal has always been to maximize our broadcast coverage ensuring that the Pakistani population always has access to quality live sporting events,” says Aly Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Ten Sports Pakistan.

Partnering with a quality digital platform like Tamasha gives us the opportunity to reach the burgeoning internet and digital user base in Pakistan. We look forward to this partnership and together developing new avenues to provide Pakistanis with easy access to live sports,” he adds.

Earlier this year, Tamasha introduced Formula 1, the most prestigious international motor racing tournament. Formula 1 enthusiasts can now stream all Grand Prix races without having to pay any subscription charges.

Tamasha allows its users to browse, stream and watch their favorite TV channels, movies, shows, and dramas over Wi-Fi as well as mobile data. Freemium and pocket-friendly premium content plans allow users to enjoy top-notch streaming features with convenience, anywhere anytime.