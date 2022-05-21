Qualcomm Announces its Most Powerful Android Chip Yet

Qualcomm’s latest product launch event took place yesterday where it announced its newest flagship smartphone chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new high-end system on chip (SoC) was accompanied by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is meant for mid-range phones in 2022 and later.

As the name says, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is simply an upgrade over the regular 8 Gen 1 with slightly faster and more efficient hardware. This time, the chipset is based on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process with 10% higher CPU performance and a 30% improvement in CPU power efficiency.

The prime Cortex X2 CPU core can now reach 3.2GHz, matching the clock speed on the Snapdragon 870 from early 2021. The Gold cores and Silver cores got a boost as well and they are now at 2.75GHz and 2.0GHz respectively. This is up from 2.5GHz and 1.8GHz.

The GPU is running at a 10% faster frequency as well with 30% reduced power usage. The AI engine also has 20% better performance per watt and wireless modems are more efficient as well.

The overall power efficiency has improved by 15%, which should translate to a few more hours of battery life. Qualcomm says that video streaming can now last 1 hour 30 minutes longer while lighter usage including voice calls can now be 5 hours 30 minutes longer.

The rest of the hardware inside the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is exactly the same.

Qualcomm says that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 devices will be available in Q3 2022. There is a long list of OEMs already working on smartphones with the new flagship SoC including Xiaomi, Asus, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, ZTE, and several others.